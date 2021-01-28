Police say some mailboxes are being tampered with in Vandalia

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Several neighborhoods in Vandalia are reporting that mailboxes are being tampered with in the early morning hours.

Vandalia Police told 2 NEWS that they received reports that homes around Poplar Creek are seeing this happen between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. Mailboxes in the Waldsmith neighborhood also reported this occurrence on Jan. 10 but before 4 a.m.

A postal worker told police that within the last month they’ve seen mailboxes tampered with in the general area of Cassel Road and Brown School Road.

This is an ongoing investigation and WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.