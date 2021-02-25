Police say Dayton man who had sex without disclosing AIDS may have additional victims

The Dayton Police Department said Thursday a Dayton man who lives in this home on Speice Ave. was indicted by the Montgomery County Grand Jury for felonious assault likely has other victims. (Photo: Dayton Police Dept.)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Police Department said Thursday a Dayton man who was indicted by the Montgomery County Grand Jury for felonious assault likely has other victims.

According to police, Jason C. Davis is facing one count of felonious assault for engaging in sexual conduct after he tested positive for a virus that causes Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS) without telling the other person before sexual contact. Davis was also indicted for possession of criminal tools as he used items at his home to facilitate this crime.

Police said Davis lives on Speice Avenue, which is where this incident and potentially numerous others took place. He was arrested after a month-long investigation by the Dayton Police Department Narcotics Bureau.

Investigators said Davis advertised himself and his residence on several adult websites and telephone apps, as someone who would engage in sexual conduct at his home at no cost. Davis did so without disclosing his status as a carrier of AIDS. Investigators are concerned that there may be other persons, over a period of years, whom have interacted sexually with Mr. Davis who may also be victims.

If you feel that you have been a victim of Davis, the Dayton Police Department strongly encourages you to seek testing immediately, and contact Major Brian Johns, Division Commander of Investigations & Administrative Services at 937-333-1110.