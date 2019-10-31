Police: Rumpke truck runs stop sign, strikes multiple cars on Stanley Ave. near SR-4

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A crash on Stanley Avenue just off of SR-4 is causing traffic delays Thursday afternoon.

Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS that a Rumpke garbage truck ran a stop sign and struck two cars.

The ramp from SR-4 northbound onto Stanley Avenue is shut down as emergency crews work to clear the scene.

At least two people were taken to Miami Valley Hospital with unknown injuries.

