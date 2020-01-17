Police: Riverside shooting, Dayton crash connected

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a shooting in Riverside led to a crash in Dayton Friday morning.

The shooting happened out of EJ’s Lounge on Airway Road at around 1 am Friday. Police say when they arrived, they found three vehicles with bullet holes. One of the vehicles had blood inside of it but they were unable to locate a victim.

Investigators believe that the suspect used an assault rifle and a hand gun. Police say the patrons of the lounge are not cooperating, but they did seize surveillance footage.

About an hour later, police responded to reports of a crash on East Second Street in Dayton. A 2 NEWS crew on scene saw a black Ford Sedan with bullet holes behind Second Street Market. Authorities have not confirmed if the Sedan behind Second Street Market is the same Sedan the suspect took off in but confirmed that the two incidents are connected.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will have additional details as they become available.

