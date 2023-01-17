DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Hundreds of people gathered right on the corner of East Third Street and South Jefferson Street for what looked like a clip from ‘The Fast and the Furious’ early Sunday morning.

Around 1 a.m. Sunday morning, Baxter Stapleton and his neighbors heard downtown ringing with the sound of engines and tires burning. Some people were doing tricks with their vehicles, and others blocked the roads.

Police say they responded as quickly as they could, considering that there were hundreds of people gathered. Major Jason Hall of the Dayton Police Department says that they are willing to prosecute those involved.

“Obviously as a police department, we do our absolute best to respond smartly and appropriately, and officers took their time to break this up and make a safe control barrier. It’s not something we take a very dim view on. And with law-enforcement effort, we are going to prosecute to the fullest extent possible,” Major Hall said.

Police also say a 24-year-old woman faces several charges in relation to the incident, one of those charges includes obstructing official business.

They also believe social media played a part in spreading the knowledge of the event.

Residents like Baxter say that some of the proposed solutions are not working, so it may be time for officials to go another route.

“It’s not gonna just stop from happening by putting up speed, bumps, or other barriers. Like, people will find new locations, hence why they probably came downtown, but I feel like if the city or the county provided like creative solutions, like having a space for this to be more in a safer environment, where is not going to impact neighbors trying to go to sleep, I think if there was a space designated for this to happen, I think that that would make it more organized and not interrupt other people’s lives,” Stapleton said.

While these events took place Sunday, they are happening all over the state and country, with police still looking for solutions to stop it.