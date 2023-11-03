XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — The Xenia Police Division has released information on several incidents that happened overnight.

According to the Xenia Police Division, officers were called to the 200 block of East Second Street on the report of a multi-vehicle crash around 1:35 a.m. When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

(WDTN Photo/Allison Gens)

Xenia police reported that the incident began when the two men heard a crash. A man described as a slender black male wearing a face mask, ripped jeans and dark-colored hoodie had reportedly crashed into several vehicles in the area.

The two men allegedly confronted the suspect when he attempted to leave the area. Xenia police said the suspect then shot the two men and fled on foot.

One of the victims suffered a minor injury to his leg. The other victim reportedly suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to Miami Valley Hospital.

The Xenia Police Division reported that the vehicle the suspect was driving had been stolen from the area of Wyoming Drive.

While officers were investigating that incident, Greene Central Communications received a report of multiple hit-skip crashes on Wyoming Drive near the address where the vehicle had been stolen.

At around 4:50 a.m., Greene Central Communications also received a report of a vehicle being stolen from Wyoming Drive.

(WDTN Photo/Allison Gens)

Shortly after the report came in, Xenia police and Greene County Sheriff’s deputies located the stolen vehicle at the Circle K on Progress Drive.

Two occupants of the vehicle, an 18-year-old male and a 20-year-old male, were found in the bathrooms of the Circle K. They were both taken into custody.

Xenia police received multiple calls reporting the crash and the shooting.

Landon Butler, Xenia resident, had his vehicle damaged in the hit-and-run. Later, his father’s truck was stolen.

His phone call to the police helped lead to the arrest of the two subjects. Butler expressed his disbelief that this could happen to his family twice in one day.

“The car they stole, the first one, was literally right down there, so they didn’t make it far to hit another car,” said Butler.

Although the vehicle found at the Circle K and the vehicle involved in the East Second Street incident were both stolen from Wyoming Avenue, Xenia police cannot confirm that these incidents are connected at this time.

If you have any information regarding these incidents, you are asked to call the Xenia Police Division Criminal Investigation Section at 937-376-7206 or leave a voicemail with the Xenia Police Tip Line at 937-347-1623. The lead investigator, Detective Reed, can also be contacted at creed@cityofxenia.org.