Police respond to vacant home, 2 jailed for breaking and entering

JEFFERSON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – Two people are facing charges of breaking and entering after deputies found them in a vacant home on Tuesday.

On July 23, Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies responded to 3733 Soldiers Home Miamisburg Road for reports of a suspicious vehicle at a vacant home.

Upon their arrival, noises were heard coming from the inside of the house.

The home was surrounded, and several announcements were made asking for the occupants to come out through the front door.

A K-9 unit was requested from the Dayton Police Department, and deputies proceeded to search the house.

One female and one male were located inside. They are both charged with breaking and entering, and were taken to the Montgomery County Jail.

The incident remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

