HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — Law enforcement responded to a report of shots fired in Huber Heights on Monday morning.

According to Huber Heights Police Dispatch, officers were called to a residence near Harshmanville Road and Hubbard Drive around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, May 8.

Sergeant Josh Fosnight with Huber Heights Police reported that a neighbor initially called the police saying they heard shots being fired.

Sgt. Fosnight reported that when officers arrived they heard shots being fired as well and called additional officers to the scene.

Two juveniles were seen leaving a residence and were “secured” by police. An adult was reportedly located inside the home and a firearm was found as well.

Sgt. Fosnight said it is unclear at this time who was firing the weapon, however, shots appeared to have been fired into the ground in the backyard. Whoever was shooting could potentially face charges of discharging a firearm in city limits as shooting is illegal within the city, said Sgt. Fosnight.

No one was injured in the incident, however, Sgt. Fosnight said, “If you don’t have any kind of gun safety awareness or anything like that, it’s easy for you to accidentally shoot somebody else or shoot onto somebody else’s property.”