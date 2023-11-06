Video coverage from story about a local student bringing a firearm to school

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police responded to a call regarding a weapon in a school on Monday, Nov. 6.

According to officials, the call came in to dispatch at 8:44 a.m. claiming a juvenile at David H. Ponitz Career Technology Center had brought a weapon to school.

The building entered a shelter-in-place at approximately 8:47 a.m. It was reported that a student shared on social media that they brought a firearm into the building.

Police learned a peer reported to a school resource officer the student had posted a picture of a gun on a social media website along with the words, “sneaking something into school.”

Dayton Police were contacted immediately, and the student, a male, was identified. After a thorough search, no weapon was found on the student or in their locker. As an added precaution, police and K9s searched the school, but did not locate any weapons.

When police arrived on the scene, the student in question was in handcuffs. Detective Williams arrived on the scene and read the student his Miranda Rights.

During questioning, the student showed Williams the picture on his cellphone, and reportedly explained the words about sneaking something into school was a lyric in a rap song he liked.

The dispatch call was cleared nearly two hours later at 10:43 a.m., during which the shelter-in-place was lifted after police confirmed the building was safe.

The school day resumed as normal, and the student was released to his grandmother.

DPS is handling the case administratively.

“All disciplinary matters through Dayton Public Schools will be handled in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct,” said Dr. David Lawrence, Interim Superintendent of DPS.

“We are aware that student safety is a primary concern of parents. The district plans to hold a Safety & Security meeting with high school parents in the near future who may have questions about security measures in place at their child’s school,” said Lawrence.