Police respond to shots fired on Leland Avenue in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police have closed off Leland Avenue in Dayton after calls came in reporting shots fired.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS that a caller reported hearing two shots fired next door Tuesday around 9:30 p.m. They then told the dispatcher that someone fell in the yard.

According to the caller, a woman was then picked up and put in a car. People are reportedly still outside arguing.

Police told 2 NEWS at the scene that at least one person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital. Our crews say a man was placed in the back of a cruiser by officers and taken away.

WDTN.com will update this story as more information becomes available.