KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Police Department has confirmed that a shooting has occurred at a local apartment complex.

At 6 am on Monday morning, Police responded to a shooting in the Trails of Oak Creek apartment complex off of Whipp Road. According to the Kettering police department, the shooting happened in a building on Montgomery Square Drive near Kettering Square Drive.

A neigbor called 911 saying two men had gotten into an argument before shots were fired by one. Both people involved then left the scene.

Police said no victim was found and no suspect has been identified at this time.

The scene has been secured and is under investigation by the Kettering Police Department.