DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Sidney Police Department is currently on scene responding to a shooting at a local grocery store Wednesday morning.

According to the Sidney Police Department, officers responded to a shooting on the 1000 block of Wapakoneta Ave at the Sidney Foodtown grocery store Wednesday.

No further information has been provided at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.