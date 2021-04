DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police were called to a triple shooting near Hoover Avenue and Summit Square Drive in Dayton Wednesday night.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS the incident happened right before 9 p.m. Three people have been hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Police at the scene could not confirm what led up to the shooting.

