DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are responding to a confirmed shooting at a DMAX plant in Moraine.

The Moraine Police Department is handling the situation at the DMAX located at 3100 Dryden Road, according to authorities.

Multiple ambulances also responded to the scene, 2 NEWS crews on the scene confirmed.

DMAX is a sub subsidiary of General Motors, and they produce turbo diesel engines. They employ approximately 800 people.

No additional information is available at this time.

