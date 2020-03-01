Police respond to scene of teen hit by SUV

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)- Police are investigating after a teen was hit by a car in Dayton.

Crews responded to the scene of Wayne Avenue and Watervilet Avenue after a call that a teen had been hit.

Dayton Police say witnesses on scene confirmed seeing a SUV hit the teen and then striking pole. Police say, when they arrived, no victim was on scene.

They say witnesses saw the teen get into another car and be driven away.

Police are working to learn the victim’s whereabouts and condition.

No other injuries were reported.

Police would not say whether the driver of the vehicle would be charged.