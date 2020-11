BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Emergency crews responded to a scene near Oakbrook Boulevard and Beaver Valley Drive Sunday night, according to 2 News crews on scene.

Police did not give word on what happened, but said they are investigating.

2 News crews saw a DP&L truck at the scene, we have reached out to them for more information.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.