DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton police responded to a rollover accident on Westwood Ave. on Saturday morning. According to police, the vehicle struck another car during the incident, then came to rest just steps outside of a home on Westwood.

One man is being taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 2 NEWS will continue to provide updates on this story as more information becomes available.