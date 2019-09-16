Police respond to reports of shooting outside Dayton building

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating reports that a person was shot outside a building in Dayton.

Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS the call came in around 5:30 pm and multiple shots were reportedly fired.

The incident took place in the 800 block of Danner Avenue.

Officials could not immediately say if a suspect is on the run or if the victim was seriously injured.

2 NEWS is on the scene and will provide updates to this developing story as they become available.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.