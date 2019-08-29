Man reportedly shoots 2 people in garage, police responding

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are responding to a residence in Dayton after a man called police to say he shot two people in his garage.

Regional Dispatch says the 911 call came in just after 9:30 pm from a home in the 800 block of Conners Street.

It is unclear at this time if anyone sustained serious injury.

Police tape has been placed around the area and several Dayton Police cruisers are on scene.

We are working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.

