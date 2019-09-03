One taken to hospital after reported shooting in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Emergency crews responded to reports of a possible shooting in Dayton Tuesday afternoon.

Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS that around 2:20 pm, someone called 911 and told dispatchers that someone had been shot in the 330 block of Westwood Avenue.

The caller hung up immediately after and dispatchers were not able to get back in touch.

Upon their arrival, medics took one victim to Miami Valley Hospital.

Officials could not immediately how badly the person was injured.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.