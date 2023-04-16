DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police were called to a reported shooting on Sunday.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, officers with the Dayton Police Department were called to the 800 block of Blanche Street in Dayton.

Dispatch tells 2 NEWS authorities were initially called to the scene for a report that a male that had been shot in the back and side.

It is unknown at this time the injuries the person received.

