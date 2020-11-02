Police respond to car crash in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) –  Preble County police and coroner office were called to the scene of a car crash Sunday.

The Preble County Sheriff’s Office said they received the call just before 6:30 p.m. Police said the crash occurred at State Route 122 near Somers-Gratis Road. 

The cause and manner of the crash has not been made known. It is unclear how many people were involved. 

2 News will continue to update this story as we receive more information

