Police respond to car crash in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Preble County police and coroner office were called to the scene of a car crash Sunday.
The Preble County Sheriff’s Office said they received the call just before 6:30 p.m. Police said the crash occurred at State Route 122 near Somers-Gratis Road.
The cause and manner of the crash has not been made known. It is unclear how many people were involved.
2 News will continue to update this story as we receive more information
