Police respond to Dayton home for investigation involving stolen car

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are responding to a home in a Dayton neighborhood as part of an investigation.

Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS the driver of a car that is believed to have been stolen from a hotel fled from police as they attempted a traffic stop.

Police found the car parked in the driveway of a home on Fairview Avenue.

2 NEWS is on the way and working to learn more about this developing story.

