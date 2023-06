DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are responding to a reported vehicle crash in Miami County.

According to Miami County Dispatch, officials were sent around 12:02 p.m. to the area of SR 718 at SR 721 in Miami County.

Dispatch tells 2 NEWS the crash was initially called into law enforcement as a head-on crash.

2 NEWS is working to learn more information on if anyone was injured during the crash.