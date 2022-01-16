ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — A man wanted on a felony charge is dead after police respond to a call for help.

The incident happened around 5:45 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 16 at a home on Eller Avenue in Englewood. According to a release from the Englewood Police Department, a woman in the home called the police because she was concerned for her safety and the safety of others due to the presence of a man with an active felony warrant. Before police arrived on the scene, the woman was able to remove one gun from the home and hide it in the bushes of her neighbor’s house.

When police got to the scene, they recovered the gun from the neighbor’s bushes. They also confirmed the man was hiding under a bed in a room upstairs and confirmed he possibly had a gun. Officers tried to get the man out from under the bed, but the man reportedly ignored the officers’ commands. A K9 officer from Perry Township responded to help investigators. When the K9 officer went inside the bedroom, officers heard a single gunshot. They believe it came from the man hiding under the bed. A Perry Township Police Officer then fired his gun in defense of his K9 partner. An Englewood Police officer also fired two less-than-lethal, or beanbag, rounds because the man was reportedly not complying with commands.

The man died on the scene and has been identified by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office as 40-year-old Stanley Fairchild of Englewood.

Police said a gun was found in his hand.

The Englewood Police Department called in the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) to handle the criminal investigation. The Englewood Police Department will also conduct an administrative investigation into policy compliance by the officers involved.

This incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. WDTN.com and 2 NEWS are working to learn more and will update this story when more information is available.