DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Dayton on Monday.

The crash occurred on U.S. 35 East at James H McGee Boulevard at 3:33 p.m. According to authorities, the incident involved a Nissan and a Dodge Nitro.

The driver of the Nissan was reported to be unconscious. The driver of the Dodge Nitro was not injured.

One person was taken to the hospital following the crash. Their condition is unknown at this time.