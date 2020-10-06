Police respond after several fights break out at Trotwood funeral

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – A police officer in Trotwood asked for assistance at Pleasant Green Missionary Baptist Church after several fights break out at a funeral Tuesday.

The incident happened just after 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church located in the 5300 block of Olive Road in Trotwood. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS several fights broke out during a funeral at the church. Police put out a countywide call for assistance, commonly known as a “Signal 99”. That request was canceled shortly afterward.

Dispatchers told 2 NEWS a 911 caller reported a man with a gun at the church. There are no reports of injuries.

Two men were taken into custody and could face charges of inducing panic. Police crews escorted the procession from the lot at the church.

2 NEWS has learned the church requested a police presence prior to the service as a precaution. Officers were already at the church when people began running from the building. Police told 2 NEWS no shots were fired at the church.

The funeral was being held for 29-year-old Brandon Harris, who was the victim of shooting outside the RSVP Ultra Lounge around 2 a.m. September 26. Police told 2 NEWS that Harris was shot outside the lounge but later arrived at Miami Valley Hospital North. Harris later died at the hospital.

2 NEWS has a crew on the scene working to learn more. Stay with 2 NEWS and WDTN.com for more information when it is available.