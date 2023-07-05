DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An incident in Dayton overnight prompted a large police presence and a request for immediate backup.

Shortly after midnight on Wednesday, July 5, Dayton police officers were reportedly responding to a shots fired call and sent out a countywide Signal 99, requesting immediate assistance.

It happened near the intersection of North Gettysburg Avenue and Hoover Avenue.

The Dayton Police Department made a social media post, asking people to avoid the area due to the large police presence and road closures.

Police confirmed that no officers were injured in the incident.

It is unknown at this time what led up to the incident, however, the Dayton Police Department is expected to comment sometime today.