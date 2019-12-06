Police request backup during incident in Harrison Twp., medic on scene

HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – Police issued a call for backup during an incident in Harrison Township Thursday night.

Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS officers were handling a call near Northland Village Apartments when they requested backup around 9:45 pm.

The request was canceled within minutes.

It is unclear at this time what may have prompted the call, or if anyone has been injured, though there is a medic on scene.

2 NEWS is on the way and working to learn more about this developing story.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.