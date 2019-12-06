Police request backup during incident in Harrison Twp., medic on scene

HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – Police issued a call for backup during an incident in Harrison Township Thursday night.
Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS officers were handling a call near Northland Village Apartments when they requested backup around 9:45 pm.
The request was canceled within minutes.
It is unclear at this time what may have prompted the call, or if anyone has been injured, though there is a medic on scene.
2 NEWS is on the way and working to learn more about this developing story.
