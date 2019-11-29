Police remind you to stay safe this holiday shopping season

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The holiday shopping season traditionally begins with Black Friday and many are out and about filling their gift lists.
Police in Miami Township want you to be safe while out shopping and provided some tips to keep your Christmas season from being ruined by would-be Grinches.Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.