Police remind motorcyclists of safety tips after series of accidents

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With two tragic motorcycle accidents overnight resulting in three fatalities, police are reminding riders to practice caution when on the road.

Lieutenant Brian Aller of the Ohio Highway Safety Patrol Springfield Post said one accident that happened overnight Wednesday probably could have been avoided.

“There’s been a couple that were in the hundreds or close to 100 miles an hour. The one we just had today, we don’t suspect quite as high a speed, however, we do believe speed was probably a factor in this.”

A lack of appropriate gear can also be a recipe for disaster. Aller said motorcyclists should always wear clothing that will shield them in case of a fall. He added Ohio law further implements safety measures for riders, requiring them to wear helmets for the first year after licensure.

“There’s really not much between you and a guardrail, you and another car [while] on a motorcycle. Vehicles have dynamics and crush zones and things like that. With a motorcycle, you have yourself and that’s pretty much it.”

Owner of Iron Hogs Cycles in Centerville, Shane Combs, agreed and said riders should do everything they can to protect their bodies. Most important — wearing a helmet at all times.

Combs explained low profile and even fashionable helmets are available to motorcyclists who prefer something less traditional. And when it comes to preventing accidents with other vehicles, Combs said safety is a two-way street.

“Triple checking is free. It doesn’t cost you anything to triple check it. The most important thing after that is motorcyclists. They need to be able to watch for cars also. Sometimes we take that out of hand when we really need to be watching cars just as much as cars are looking for us.”

Most importantly, Aller said motorcyclist should always drive to defend themselves and never to compete with cars, even if they’ve been riding for years.

“Make sure you have an escape route. When you’re rolling through areas that have a lot of different roadways that are cross sections, make sure you have a route to go or somewhere to go if you need to if a car pulls out.

For more statistics and information about safe riding tips, click here.