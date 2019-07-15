WATCH: Suspect runs from police after chase, crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Newly-released dash cam video shows officers chasing a suspect’s car on Route 4 last Wednesday.

You can see the car clip a semi before crashing in the median. The suspect jumps out and runs into the nearby woods.

A woman is then seen coming out of the passenger’s side of the car.

According to police, she texted 911 saying the man was using heroin and was holding her hostage.

A short time later, the suspect was caught by police.

He faces several charges, including kidnapping and felonious assault.

