Police release surveillance video of Dayton Dollar General armed robbery

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police released surveillance video of an armed robbery of a Dollar General in Dayton that occurred on Dec. 14.
The incident happened on Dec. 14 at around 7:40 pm at the Dollar General on N. Main Street in Dayton. According to police, the man took items and then threatened the clerk with a knife as he fled from the store. No one was injured.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Dayton Police at 937-333-COPS or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.