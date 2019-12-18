Police release surveillance video of Dayton Dollar General armed robbery

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police released surveillance video of an armed robbery of a Dollar General in Dayton that occurred on Dec. 14.

The incident happened on Dec. 14 at around 7:40 pm at the Dollar General on N. Main Street in Dayton. According to police, the man took items and then threatened the clerk with a knife as he fled from the store. No one was injured.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Dayton Police at 937-333-COPS or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.

