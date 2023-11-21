BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — Beavercreek police have released new details after a shooting at the Beavercreek Walmart.

According to the Beavercreek Police Department, three females and one male were injured during the shooting. Police say three individuals are in critical condition, while another has sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

During a press conference late Monday night, Beavercreek Police Captain Scott Molnar said the shooter had died. Police believe the shooter died from “an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

The shooter was believed to have entered the Walmart location on Pentagon Boulevard around 8:35 p.m. Monday, when he began to open fire.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are assisting in the investigation.

A press conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. this afternoon. Once it begins, it will be streamed live in the player above.

