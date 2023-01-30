DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Body and dash cam video released Monday shows police respond to a fiery crash in Huber Heights that left one man dead.

Around 5 p.m. Tuesday, January 24, Huber Heights police were notified of a stolen BMW headed their direction.

The dashcam video shows the suspect, identified as 27-year-old Cory Harbarger, race by police on I-70 eastbound and get off the exit for Brandt Pike in Huber Heights.

The officer trailing Harbarger hits an unrelated vehicle, and was later taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Meanwhile, an officer traveling the opposite direction down Brandt Pike spots the suspect’s car.

The video shows the officer turns around, and then about 10 seconds later, he witnesses Harbarger crash into three vehicles near the intersection of Brandt Pike and Chambersburg Road.

“Car just impacted multiple vehicles,” you hear over the radio in the video.

Around 45 seconds later, the vehicles burst into flames. Body camera video shows a police officer run toward three cars on fire at a scene that happened last Tuesday in Huber Heights.

“Cars on fire! Cars on fire!” the officer can be heard saying on the video.

Bystanders were already there to help, trying to the rescue people in the vehicles. You see a woman hand the officer a fire extinguisher to calm the flames.

Police say Harbarger ran from the stolen car and into a lot of U-Haul vehicles.

The video shows the moment police handcuff Harbarger on the ground and take him into custody.

A total of seven people were taken to the hospital because of the chase and crash. One man, 68-year-old Steven Carlson, was severely burned in the crash later died from his injuries.

Harbarger is charged with aggravated vehicular assault and receiving stolen property. He pled not guilty to those charges in court Monday.

Authorities said Harbarger could face even more charges once evidence is presented to the Montgomery County prosecutor’s office.