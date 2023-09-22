Prior coverage above: 2 injured in Downtown Dayton drive-by shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The two people injured in a drive-by shooting in Downtown Dayton on Tuesday have been released from the hospital.

On Sept. 19 around 5:30 p.m., a man and a woman were shot near the intersection of Jefferson Street and Fourth Street in a drive-by shooting. The Dayton Police Department has since reported that both individuals have been released from the hospital.

Through investigation, Dayton Police learned that the vehicle believed to have been involved in the shooting, described as a silver Acura SUV, was stolen from Sugarcreek Township on Sept. 17.

On Sept. 20, officers responding to a separate incident saw the stolen Acura unoccupied in a parking lot in the 2600 block of North Gettysburg Avenue.

Dayton Police said in a Facebook post, “While the recovery of the vehicle is a positive development in the investigation, our commitment to apprehending the individuals responsible remains paramount.”

If you have information about this incident, you are asked to call the Dayton Police Department at 937-333-COPS (2677). Anonymous tips can also be left through Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867).