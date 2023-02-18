DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A person has been arrested after allegedly leading police on a chase Saturday morning.

According to the Dayton Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP), troopers were alerted to a driver of a Jeep after a reported traffic violation. Troopers with OSP attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver reportedly fled from authorities.

After the driver allegedly took off from OSP, the troopers decided to end the pursuit of attempting to catch up to the Jeep.

A short time later, police say the vehicle reportedly crashed around Vandalia, where the driver took off on-foot allegedly leading Vandalia Police on a brief chase. Police took the person into custody, OSP says.

No one was reported injured during the pursuit or on-foot pursuit, according to OSP.

The incident remains under investigation by the Dayton Post of OSP.