Police pursuit in Piqua ends in crash Friday

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – A police pursuit in Piqua Friday night ended in a crash.

The Miami Valley Today reported that police began the pursuit just before 7:30 p.m. after an officer attempted to pull over a pickup truck that ran a stop sign.

The driver lead police on a chase through Piqua and outside the city and reached speeds of over 70 mph. Police were eventually able to use stop sticks to puncture the vehicle and slow the chase to as low as 10 mph.

The pursuit ended after the driver crashed into another vehicle on the corner of Grant Street and McKinley Avenue. The driver was taken into custody and transported to a hospital for treatment of a possible head injury.

The passenger in the truck had an arrest warrant out at the time of the incident and was issued a summons to appear in court at a later date.

Authorities have not released the identity of the driver but said they are facing OVI, fleeing and eluding charges.