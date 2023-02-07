DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Police Department will be providing an update on Wednesday morning about Cierra Chapman, a woman who has been missing for several weeks.

Police say an update on the search will be held at 10:30 a.m.

30-year-old Cierra Chapman was last seen in the Autumn Woods Drive area of Trotwood around 4:30 a.m. on December 27, 2022. She was dropping off some personal items to her ex-boyfriend.

Chapman’s family reported her missing on December 29, 2022. In a press conference in January, Major Brian Johns with DPD said surveillance video caught Chapman leaving Trotwood that morning, but that was the last time she was seen.

Her car, a silver 2014 Cadillac SRX SUV, was found in Middletown on January 6, 2023. Major Johns said there was no reason for her to be in that area, and they did not find any evidence in the car.

If you have any information about Chapman’s disappearance, call Dayton Police at (937)-333-2677, or Crime Stoppers at (937)-222-STOP.

You can watch the press conference live in the video player above on Wednesday, February 8 at 10:30 a.m.