HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — A person is in custody after a police presence ended in northern Montgomery County Sunday.

According to the Huber Heights Police Division, officers were dispatched at 6:47 p.m. Sunday to the 6100 block of Shull Road on a domestic violence call.

When officers arrived at the scene, they were able to make contact with the person thought to be needing help. The armed suspect was inside of the residence at the time as well, but refused to leave.

Authorities initiated the Regional Emergency Response Team (RERT) to assist in the situation.

The suspect was taken into custody at 11:11 p.m.