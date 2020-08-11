Police presence at Dayton duplex after man barricades himself inside

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Residents of a duplex on Maplewood and Watervliet have been evacuated after a man barricaded himself inside the building.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS that only some of the residents have been evacuated as of this writing.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS