DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Residents of a duplex on Maplewood and Watervliet have been evacuated after a man barricaded himself inside the building.
Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS that only some of the residents have been evacuated as of this writing.
WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Police presence at Dayton duplex after man barricades himself inside
- County prosecutor files 3 motions to try juvenile as adult
- 103-year-old woman celebrates birthday with first tattoo, first motorcycle ride
- Indiana woman who died in mobile home during storm was found clutching child
- Springboro Schools announces reopening plans, reducing school day for grades 6-12