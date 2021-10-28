TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – A Trotwood man was taken to the hospital after police found him with a gunshot wound Wednesday night.

The incident happened around 9:20 Wednesday night when Trotwood Police officers were called to the 5500 block of Autumn Leaf Drive for a person who had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found a victim lying in the front year of an apartment building with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Police said in a release the victim was not being cooperative with officers.

The victim was taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

Trotwood Police detectives learned at the scene the victim had been violating a protection order and instigated the altercation. The victim has not been identified.

The incident remains under investigation.