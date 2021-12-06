MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – An alleged shooting victim showed up at Miami Valley Hospital Monday.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said someone went to Miami Valley Hospital Monday evening saying they had been shot. Sergeant Blackwell with dispatch said crews are at the hospital investigating.

Blackwell said the incident may have occurred at U.S. 35 and Steve Whalen Boulevard. The person’s condition has not been made known at this time.

2 NEWS will update this developing story as we receive more information.