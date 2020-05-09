Police pay tribute to fallen heroes across Dayton area

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police from all over Montgomery County rode their vehicles during the “Caravan of Lights” Friday night.

They made stops at the Dayton Safety Building to honor Detective Jorge Del Rio, who died in the line of duty last November. They also visited Oakwood to remember Officer Claud McCormick, who died in action in 1933.

The #CaravanofLights just completed the tribute to Det. Del Rio at the Safety Building.



Thanks to Dayton Fire for having their engines and the flag there. pic.twitter.com/jGcdRnNPru — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) May 8, 2020

The evening ended at Dayton Children’s for the Friday “Good Night Lights” display.