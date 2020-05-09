Live Now
2 NEWS at 10 on Dayton’s CW is streaming live now
Closings
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

Police pay tribute to fallen heroes across Dayton area

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police from all over Montgomery County rode their vehicles during the “Caravan of Lights” Friday night.

They made stops at the Dayton Safety Building to honor Detective Jorge Del Rio, who died in the line of duty last November. They also visited Oakwood to remember Officer Claud McCormick, who died in action in 1933.

The evening ended at Dayton Children’s for the Friday “Good Night Lights” display.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS