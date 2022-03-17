WASHINGTON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – An OVI sobriety checkpoint will be put in place on Thursday, March 17.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), an OVI sobriety checkpoint will be put in place on State Route 725 near Paragon Road on Thursday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. It will be conducted by the MCSO and the Montgomery County Combined Agency OVI Task Force.

The MCSO said checkpoint locations are chosen based on statistical data. In 2021, police made 27 arrests for impaired driving at or near the proposed location. In 2020, police made 33 arrests in the same area for impaired driving.

“OVI checkpoints provide a valuable opportunity for law enforcement to educate the public about the dangers and consequences associated with impaired driving, while identifying and removing impaired drivers from our roadways,” said the MCSO.