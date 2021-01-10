Police, fire crews on scene of two-vehicle injury crash in Trotwood

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Trotwood police and fire crews are on scene of a two-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon.

A car and an SUV were involved in the accident on SR-49 and Wolf Creek Pike, according to authorities and 2 NEWS crews on scene. The SUV flipped upside down.

Injuries occurred from the accident but it’s not known how many people were hurt or their condition.

The southbound lane of SR-49 is down to one lane. 2 NEWS crews saw a tow truck on scene and debris on the road.

WDTN will update this developing story as we learn more information.

