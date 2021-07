SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are at the scene of a shooting in Springfield Saturday afternoon.

Springfield Police told 2 NEWS police were called to the scene at the Speedway on the 400 block of South Burnett Road.

It is not clear at this time how many people were shot or the condition of victims at this time. 2 NEWS crews are on the way to the scene.

WDTN will update this developing story as we receive more information.