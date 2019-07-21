Police: Protection order filed just days before fatal shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Court records confirm that a judge signed off on a protection order against a man just two days before he fatally shot a woman, and then himself, near a Family Dollar in Dayton on Sunday.

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. near the Family Dollar on N. James H. McGee Boulevard, near Rosedale Drive.

The Montgomery County Coroner was called to the scene a short time later. Both shooting victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Coroner’s Office identifies the victims as 45-year-old Donna R. Brown from Dayton and 62-year-old Dennis D. Haggin from Dayton.

The Coroner’s Office previously identified the woman as 45-year-old Donna R. Dunn but later Monday amended the identification to Brown.

Monday, Dayton Police told 2 NEWS that the two were in a relationship for 10 years before the protection order was granted.

Brown had stated earlier that Haggins had threatened to kill her and himself, even writing that he tried to run her off the road on her way to petition for the protection order.

Haggins was also ordered to turn in any guns to police, something he did not do.

“It’s really tough to deal with,” says Lt. Jason Hall with the Dayton Police Department. “Any death is tragic, but deaths at the hands of our loved ones is especially hard-hitting.”

Lt. Hall says police are going through records to learn if the two had any previous interaction with authorities.

