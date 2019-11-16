Breaking News
Police on scene of reported shooting in Dayton
(WDTN Photo/Rob Morgan)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating reports of a shooting in Dayton.

It happened in the 6 o’clock hour in the 4600 block of Forsythe Avenue.

A 911 caller reported hearing several shots fired and screaming in the area. Police are at the scene and crime scene tape has been put up across the road.

It is unclear at this time if anyone has been seriously injured.

2 NEWS is on the scene and will provide updates as they become available.

