BATH TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are on scene of a reported shooting in Bath Township.

According to 2 NEWS crews on scene, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office is at an apartment complex on the 3400 block of Clover Ridge Court.

It is unknown at this time the condition of those involved in the shooting.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about the shooting and will update this developing story as we receive more information.